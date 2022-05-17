HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Chief of Police from the Hoosick Falls Police Department has been arrested and charged with Official Misconduct.

The New York State Police partnered with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office to arrest 62-year-old Robert B. Ashe on May 16. The arrest was made as a result of an investigation that revealed that Ashe had stolen evidence and then created paperwork to cover up a theft while serving as Chief of Police.

Ashe was convicted by plea of Official Misconduct in the Village of Hoosick Falls Court before Honorable Judge Thomas Restino Jr. on May 16. NYS Public Officers Law provides that his conviction of the offense automatically results in his termination and removal from public office.