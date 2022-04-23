OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing charges after his personal firearm was accidentally discharged and injured others.

According to a press release from New York State Police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri from Schenevus was involved in an incident that occurred on September 12 in 2020 at the Grape N Grog in Camden. Cavalieri was reportedly off-duty at the time when he accidentally discharged his personally owned firearm in his pants pocket, resulting in the injury of two bystanders.

A 10-year-old girl and her mother were injured during the incident. However, both injuries were minor and the two were treated at the scene and released.

As a result, he was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree. At the time of the incident, Cavalieri was employed as an Otsego County Deputy. He is now employed as a police officer in Cooperstown.

Cavalieri was arraigned in Oneida County Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear back in Oneida County Court on April 27.