Former Rep. receives nomination for Supreme Court Justice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Former Representative Anthony Brindisi was nominated for Supreme Court Justice In Fifth Judicial District at the judicial convention held on August 10.

The judicial delegates for the Democratic Party met at the Teamsters Hall in Syracuse and unanimously selected former Congressman Anthony Brindisi to lead their ticket in the open Supreme Court race. The delegates are from across the 5th Judicial District which covers all of Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties.

Onondaga County Democratic Chair and Assemblywoman Pam Hunter said she believes Brindisi is the right candidate for the position.

“Having worked with Anthony as a colleague in the New York State Assembly, I know firsthand he has the right temperament to be a Supreme Court Justice and will be fair to all the people that appear before him in the courtroom,” Hunter said in a press release. “We are excited to have Anthony as our nominee.”

Congressman Anthony Brindisi said he is proud to represent the area and use the knowledge he’s gained over the years to serve the public.

“I am honored to be nominated as the Democratic Candidate in the race for Supreme Court Justice this November,” Brindisi said. “I hope to use my experience as both a civil litigator and public servant to continue to serve the people of this community in the role of Supreme Court Justice.”

The open Supreme Court race will begin in November of 2021, with the election taking place on November 2.