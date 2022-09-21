LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lowville has been arrested on identity theft charges.

On September 16, New York State Police arrested 33-year-old David R. Nisley, Jr., from Lowville following an incident at the Tug Hill Vineyards last spring.

State Police said Nisley was accused of creating numerous false reservations online and using anonymous aliases. This resulted in approximately $13,0000 in financial loss for the Tug Hill Vineyards on May 8, 2022; Mother’s Day.

Nisley is a former employee of the Tug Hill Vinyeards. According to NYSP he admitted to investigators that he made these fake reservations because “he was upset with his former employer,” and he “expressed remorse for his actions, stating it was a “harmless prank.”

However, as a result, Nisely was arrested on the charge of Identity Theft in the First Degree, which is a class “D” felony.

Nisley was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.