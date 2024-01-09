WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Zoo New York has a new chairman for its board of directors.

In a press release mad public early on Tuesday, January 9, zoo officials announced recently-retired Watertown City Manager Kenneth Mix as the new chairman of the Zoo New York Board of Directors.

Mix takes over effectively immediately. He replaces Dr. Mark Irwin, who has stepped down from the post to assume the role of Interim Executive Director.

He brings nearly 35 years of experience with the City of Watertown, as a planner and most recently as the City Manager, where he oversaw 320 employees, guided Watertown through the COVID-19 pandemic and utilized $22 million in ARPA funds for infrastructure projects.

The press statement went onto say that the board believes Mix is the right person at the right time to help bring the Zoo forward with an effective, efficient and successful new business model that will lead to the Zoo being a sustainable community asset.