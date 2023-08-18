SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Former Watertown High School graduate Gabe Nugent was named general counsel and senior vice president of Syracuse University on Thursday, July 27. Tracy Barlok was also named senior vice president and chief advancement officer.

Nugent, a 1990 graduate of Watertown High, served as interim general counsel since the retirement of LaFargeville native Daniel French. who returned to full-time private practice. Nugent joined the university in 2014 as deputy general counsel.

In the role, Nugent was responsible for managing several complex issues for the University, including as it relates to NCAA compliance and enforcement, Title IX, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and many others.

Gabe has proven himself to be an invaluable leader and advisor on the difficult issues facing higher education. He is a thoughtful, steady and talented attorney who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. The University is in great hands with Gabe at the helm of the Office of University Counsel. Chancellor Kent Syverud, Syracuse University

Nugent will be leaving Barclay Damon LLP, where he has practiced for more than 17 years. He serves as co-chair of its White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Area, representing businesses and individuals in matters involving health care fraud, federal and state tax issues, insider trading, securities laws, environmental crimes, import and export control, the False Claims Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, mail and wire fraud, cybercrime, public corruption, procurement fraud, mortgage fraud, and offshore assets.

In 2023, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Nugent as the chairperson of the New York State Judicial Screening Committee for the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, and as a member of the New York State Judicial Screening Committee. Nugent completed his legal studies at Brooklyn Law School and graduated with the class of 1998.