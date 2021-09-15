Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division museum sets date to open new location in early 2022

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — After months of construction, the Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division Museum has set a tentative opening date for its new location.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the 10th Mountain Division announced that work is continuing at its new museum location in Building 2509 on Colonel Reade Road. It is now expected to open in early 2022.
See photo updates below:
The museum itself covers the history of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. It begins with native populations and covers the arrival of the U.S. Army in the North Country.
Additionally, the 10th Mountain Division Museum covers the development of the installation to the current day and the history of the famed 10th Mountain Division from its inception in the mountains of Colorado.