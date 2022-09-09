FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division has a new commanding general.

At a Change of Command Ceremony on September 9, Major General Milford Beagle Jr. handed the Division over to Major General Gregory Anderson.

The salute to the outgoing and incoming Commanders took the form of music from the 10th Mountain Division Band, a 21-gun salute and a flyover from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Leading the ceremony was U.S. Army Forces Command Deputy Commanding General Lieutenant General Paul T. Calvert.

Lt. Gen. Calvet thanked MG Beagle, and his wife Pam, for their dedication to Fort Drum and North Country. He also welcomes MG Anderson, and his wife Luzane, back to the installation.

“I am so honored to be a part of this ceremony. It signifies the transfer of command authority between two outstanding leaders.”

The Change of Command was made official when the leaders passed the Division colors. This marked a bittersweet moment for Outgoing Commander Beagle.

“It is impossible to question this team’s commitment to excellence,” MG Beagle said in his farewell speech. “I want to thank all of our community partners and families for the genuine love and appreciation that you’ve shown to this Division and installation. This team and this community has added one more chapter to the legacy of this Division.”

As he spoke about the 10th Mountain’s skills in readiness, he said the Division is in good hands as this will be MG Anderson’s third time serving at Fort Drum.

Anderson has served in leadership positions from platoon to brigade level, and he has deployed in support of operations in Haiti, Panama, Bosnia, the Baltic States, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He previously was stationed at Fort Drum as Deputy Commanding General. He also had an earlier stint at Fort Drum when he commanded the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, from February 2010 to May 2012.

MG Anderson said he is excited to get back to work in the North Country.

“As I’m coming back, I can’t wait to see you all again. I can’t wait to work closely with you all again. To listen to learn from you, to grow our community. It’s strong right now, but we want to get it stronger.”