FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A U.S. Army multi-domain task force may be coming to Northern New York.

Fort Drum is in the final round of selection for the next U.S. Army multi-domain task force, according to a press release from U.S. Senator Charles Schumer’s office.

The Army considers a multi-domain task force as an “organizational centerpiece” and an “essential step in transforming the Army into a “multi-domain” task force by 2035. This would help address growing threats to national security, specifically threats posed by Russia and China.

An MDTF is a new army unit, which would require additional soldiers. The Army has considered two different options for this proposal, either a full or base Multi-Domain Task Force. If a full MDTF was chosen, 3,000 additional soldiers would be stationed at Fort Drum and dozens of new civilian positions would be created. A base MDTF would require 400 new soldiers and civilians.

Senator Schumer advocated for Fort Drum to be chosen to house to MDTF in a recent press release. Senator Schumer explained that he made a personal call to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth to address this decision.

“Fort Drum is one of the most advanced military bases in the nation and is fully prepared to lead the next phase of the Army’s growth as the host for its Multi-Domain Task Force. During my call with Army Secretary Wormuth, I stressed that Fort Drum is the clear choice, and that there is no better place to lead the mission in protecting our national security,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “Fort Drum is woven into the very fabric of the North Country, and there is no community more eager, able, and willing to help support our nation in this vital mission.”

A timeline for this decision has yet to be released.