FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is continuing its legacy of being the largest employer in northern New York.

Based on the results of Fort Drum’s 2022 Economic Impact Statement, the military installation contributed over $1.6 billion to the local economy in the fiscal year 2022, according to Fort Drum officials.

At the end of the fourth quarter of FY2022, Fort Drum had a total population of 84,192. This included the 15,079 active duty military personnel.

Based on findings in the economic statement, Fort Drum also employs 2,710 civilians, including contractors working on or near the installation.

Fort Drum’s total economic impact for the 2022 fiscal year is broken down below:

Category FY2022 Payrolls (military, civilian, contractor, retiree) $1,274,546,370 Contract construction, supplies, services $125,873,666 Medical, Dental and TRICARE $63,950,000 DoD Impact Aid $30,828,682 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracts $2,000,000 Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes $14,093,458 Other education (tuition assistance) $3,651,000 On-post retail $71,391,745 Utilities payable in New York State $23,809,917 TOTAL $1,610,144,838

However, now, Fort Drum installation leaders have turned their focus to navigating sustainability, allowing the military base “to grow to meet the needs of an uncertain future with unknown resourcing,” according to Public Affairs.

Public Affairs pointed to the Army Climate Strategy, which focuses on climate change, adaptation, mitigation and resilience. At the installation level, the goal of the Army’s Climate Strategy is to support the “future warfighter,” bolster the installation’s value and help it compete for resources.

Fort Drum currently has an electrical “microgrid,” which allows it to have energy independence. It is also funded for a new groundwater well-field.

According to Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel James J. Zacchino, this will help the installation meet climate strategy goals.

“We are especially looking forward to the recommendations of Army Corps of Engineers’ study on our most viable options for energy independence, which we expect in the next couple of months,” Col. Zacchino said in a press release. “The Army is committed to 100% carbon-pollution free electricity, meeting the needs of installations by 2030. Considering we already have the microgrid infrastructure in place, our aim is to be among the first across the finish line.”

He added that this year’s $1.6 billion economic impact is a “call to action.”

Fort Drum’s FY2022 Economic Impact Statement can be read below: