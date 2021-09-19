Fort Drum addresses multiple soldier suicides over the past three days

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum released a statement on Sunday after three 10th Mountain Division Soldiers have died in isolated and unconnected suspected self-harm incidents over the past three days.

Additional information about the incidents is not being released until next of kin are notified and the investigation has concluded.

Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commander of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) addressed the incidents in a press release on Sunday.

“CSM Terenas and I ask you all to keep the families of the Soldiers in your prayers during this difficult time and allow them the time to process their loss of a loved one,” Beagle said. “In trying times like these, it is incumbent upon us all to reach out to your battle buddy. Make sure they are O.K. I have spoken with our command teams and they will gather everyone together on Monday. I have asked them to address the warning signs of those at risk, enhance understanding of the characteristics of suicidal ideation, and to share coping mechanisms.”

“To the Soldiers of Fort Drum, the 10th Mountain Division, and our entire Army I want you to know every life is worth living! Your life because you are a teammate, your life because you are a Mountain Tough Soldier. If you have problems, challenges, or issues there is help available from this chain of command all the way down, to help you get the resources you need. Do not suffer in silence”

Major General Beagle and Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas released a video focused on Army Suicide Prevention Month on September 18.