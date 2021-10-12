Fort Drum advocates set goal to cycle 1,619 miles for Domestic Violence Awareness

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Advocates from Fort Drum are working to “end the cycle of abuse.”

The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program has launched a virtual cycling campaign in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Through this online challenge, FAP is encouraging community members to bicycle throughout the month of October, to help reach a goal of 1,619 total miles.

According to FAP, this overall goal is the distance from Fort Drum, New York to Fort Polk South, Louisiana; two 10th Mountain Division bases. In cycling throughout October, the program stated it aims to bring awareness to both Family Violence and the “Cycle of Abuse.”

The Family Advocacy Program stated that daily, there are over 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. In 2020, the Victim’s Assistance Center of Jefferson County received 2,231 hotline calls and 1,665 response calls.

To participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month challenge, individuals are asked to take photos after cycling, log their distance, share it on social media and tag Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program. The Program will then track distance from each post until the end of the month.

For those looking for support, below is a list of local, state and national resources: