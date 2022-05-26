FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 restrictions are now in place on the Fort Drum military installation.

10th Mountian Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. again increased Fort Drum’s health protection condition from “Alpha” to “Bravo.” This updated the COVID-19 risk mitigations in the military community.

Fort Drum’s Health Protection Condition Level was moved down to “Alpha” in early April as COVID-19 transmission rates decreased.

However, according to MG Beagle, the change to increase the level back up to “Bravo” was necessary as Fort Drum and the surrounding area are now at High risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

Effective immediately on May 25, Fort Drum decreased capacity in public areas, distanced tables six feet, reduced capacity in food courts and reduced participation and attendance at ceremonies.

Supervisors were also encouraged to allow at-risk employees to work remotely and prioritize remote meetings.

“I urge all of you to remain vigilant,” MG Beagle said in a memorandum. “As conditions change, we will continue to consult with health officials to determine the best way forward.”

Fort Drum is still requiring its community to avoid close contact with sick individuals practice hand hygiene, ensure immunizations are up-to-date, routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and stay home when sick.