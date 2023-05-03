FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gate closures are coming to Fort Drum.

Beginning Friday, May 12, Fort Drum’s Wheeler Sack Army Airfield Gate will be closed to traffic, according to Fort Drum officials.

This closure will be to allow a full-depth road repair, milling and asphalt replacement around the gate.

Officials said that the gate will be closed through Friday, June 2. Motorists are advised to use the Bomporto Bridge to access the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield during the closure.

Fort Drum urged those who are affected to plan for additional time to reach their destination during this construction period.