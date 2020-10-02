Fort Drum and Black River firefighters team up during live fire training event

Firefighters from Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division and Black River Volunteer Fire Department team up for a mutual aid nighttime live fire training event Sept. 29 at the Fort Drum Fire Department Training Center at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. Fort Drum FES maintains mutual aid agreements with the three counties that surround the installation – Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As a house burned, two fire departments were instructed to “move, communicate and learn.”

Members from the Black River Volunteer Fire Department and Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division recently teamed up for a mutual aid nighttime live fire training event. The event helped to train nearly 30 firefighters as they were instructed to strategically extinguish a house fire.

Lt. Col. Paul Shepard (center) works in the Fort Drum Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, and has volunteered with the Black River Fire Department for nearly three years. This was the second joint training event he participated in this month between the Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division and Black River Volunteer Fire Department. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

The training event took place at a two-story structure at the Fort Drum Fire Department Training Center at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. The training house has two burn rooms and eight additional bedrooms with removable doors, and a smoke system used to simulate upstairs and basement fires.

According to Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Randy Ketchem, this joint training served a as a unique learning experience, one that firefighters don’t often have access to.

“Usually when we are doing this, it’s for real, and we’re moving so fast that there is not a lot of learning happening,” stated Ketchem “This is where the learning happens.”

Firefighters were taught to test environments, stay aware and develop risk factors for future emergencies, elements that Ketchem stated, can’t be read in books.

“The training fire consists of Class A material which, for these purposes, we use pallets and hay,” stated Ketchem. “It smokes up real nice and makes your visibility go down to about zero. We also try to make it loud in there. When it’s truly hard to communicate and difficult to see, you really have to fall back on your training at that point in order to negotiate the floor plan and move your crew.”

The 30 firefighters teamed up for the mutual aid training on September 29, 2020.

