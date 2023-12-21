FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum officials have announced the following gate closures will be in effect during the holidays:

Col. Michael Plummer Gate will close at 10 p.m. Dec. 22 and will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

The gate also will close at 10 p.m. Dec. 29. It will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate will close at 10 p.m. Dec. 15 and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

Base officials also want to note when WSAAF Gate is closed, those who need to access the airfield should use the Gas Alley Gate and traverse Bomporto Bridge.