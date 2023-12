FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum’s MEDDAC health center has announced its holiday schedule for Christmas.

The center will be operating on a half-day schedule for Friday, December 22. This means MEDDAC will close at noon.

MEDDAC will be closed to medical activities and patient care on Monday, December 25 to observe Christmas Day.

Normal operations resume on Tuesday, December 26.