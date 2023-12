FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum’s MEDDAC health center has announced its holiday schedule for New Year’s and the next day.

MEDDAC will be closed to medical activities and patient care on Monday, January 1 to observe the start of the new year.

The center will be operating on a half-day schedule for Tuesday, January 2. This means MEDDAC will close at noon.

Regular operating hours will return for the clinic on Wednesday, January 3.