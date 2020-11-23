Fort Drum announces new COVID-19 restrictions, limits gathering sizes

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Leadership recently provided and update to the community regarding changes to address COVID-19 concerns.
The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum has announced their transition to “mission required” manning starting on November 23 and ending on December 1, 2020.
According to the 10th Mountain Division, mission-required personnel include those supporting current operations, training and sustainment requirements.
Commanders are set to limit the size of gatherings to ten, implement social distance trainings and prioritize remote work within brigade formations.
The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commanding general also required all physical therapy services to be conducted at the individual level until December 1, 2020.
Final announcements made on November 23 include that all dining facilities will be permitted to offer take-out services only.
