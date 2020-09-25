Fort Drum announces security upgrades at entrance gates and control points

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has announced that enhanced security measures across the base.

Starting on October 2, 2020, the Fort Drum base will upgrade their security at all access control points or gate entrances. Security will be upgraded to the United States Army’s Automated Installation Entry system.

Fort Drum stated that this system will increase security through electronic verification. Individual identities will be verified through local, state and federal criminal and terrorist databases. IDs will be scanned at all entrances and control points.

The AIE system will require all visitors who do not hold a DoD card to register at the Visitors Control Center. Registration is required for Veteran Health Identification Card Holders, Foreign Nationals and all non-DoD personnel.

According to Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services officials, this change will result in no visible difference to DoD, CAC, or Teslin card holders.

However, those retirees who hold IDs with social security numbers on the front will be required to register their cards at the Visitor Control Center.

