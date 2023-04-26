FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum officials have announced a temporary change at the base’s access gates.

People entering Fort Drum will be counted beginning on Friday, April 28 and lasting through May 12. The change comes as part of a Department of the Army directed survey aimed at understanding how many people access installations daily.

Officials say results of the surveys conducted across the Army will be used to inform a sustainable protection program for the future.

During this time, all individuals over the age of 10 will be required to show valid identification to gain entrance to Fort Drum. Military dependents over the age of 10 should have valid identification. Guards will use their own judgement regarding access for individuals 17 and younger.

Trusted Traveler privileges will continue. Guests riding in a car driven by a DOD ID cardholder will not need to go to the Visitor Control Center for a pass. Every person in the car will be required to show REAL ID identification.

All military vehicle operators and front passenger seat occupants will be required to provide their DOD ID cards. Troops in transports will not be asked.

Children riding school buses will not be required to present identification. Drivers will continue to provide ID per the current standard operation procedure.

All occupants in non-tactical government vehicles will be required to provide their identification.

There will not be any changes to commercial entry during this time. Commercial drivers will still use Gas Alley Gate, undergoing standard operating procedures for entry.

Any special events happening on Fort Drum will continue in accordance with established access procedures requiring all occupants to present their identification.

Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services leaders are requesting patience during the survey time period, although they anticipate minimal delays.

Any individuals visiting Fort Drum without a REAL ID are encouraged to report to the Visitor Control Center and Cerjan Gare before attempting to gain access to the installation.