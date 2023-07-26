FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s PCS season.

Summer is the time of year when the Army sees the largest movement of soldiers to different units. This makes the North Country a revolving door for soldiers and families.

“We have a lot of folks at Fort Drum that are getting assigned to another location, another installation,” Dave Zembiec said, chair of the Fort Drum Regional Liason Organization”Advocate Drum. “At the same point, you have soldiers from elsewhere, other locations getting assigned to Fort Drum.”

Many soldiers and families ultimately choose to live outside of the Army base, looking for housing in communities like Watertown, Carthage and Philadelphia.

Jennifer Flynn, president of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors said this changes the housing market.

“It’s a pretty busy season around here for us,” Flynn shared. “We’re constantly going out, showing homes, whether it’s rentals or buying a house.”

The North Country currently has a seller’s market, but the need for housing is rising. So houses and apartments are going quickly.

“Even with interest rates the price they are, you’re still seeing soldiers buying,” Flynn explained. “You’re going to see a lot of homes below $3,000 going a lot faster than above the $3,000 mark.”

Although there will likely be the same number of soldiers leaving Fort Drum as there are coming in this summer, the housing market is subsequently still competitive. Soldiers and families are urged to take the necessary steps when looking at houses or apartments.

“You’re going to have to be on top of your game,” Flynn urged. “You’re going to have to have a realtor that knows everything that’s going on, not afraid to put that offer in and an aggressive offer if you’re wanting a house.”

Competitive, yes. But Zembiec said that having soldiers and families living in North Country communities makes it worth it.

“The Fort Drum population adds about 31,000 to our population,” he confirmed. “I think that’s one of the things about Fort Drum that’s unique. We hear a lot from military families, that when they come here, they do feel welcome.”

Because although the North Country might not be where soldiers live forever, it can be where they call home when they’re here.