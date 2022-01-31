FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum announced that some areas on base were experiencing a power outage on Monday.

According to a post from the United States Army Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division, the power circuit in the 10600 and 10500 areas will be taken down. The power outage will affect Hays Hall, Bowe, Connor Clinic, Heritage Center, barracks, traffic signals, modulars, and other facilities in the area.

Residents in the area are advised to take precautionary measures to minimize the impact on the work site.