Fort Drum Army Musician plays tribute to late Edward Van Halen

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the tragic passing of rock legend Edward Van Halen, a local soldier honored his legacy.

Fort Drum Army Musician Austin West, had one reaction as soon as he heard the news of Van Halen’s sudden passing. According to West, he “cried, grabbed [his] guitar and let it rip.”

West noted that he has always been a fan of the late rock and roll star, and his impact started at an early age.

“Van halen was my first concert in 2008. Being born in the late 90’s I immediately developed a taste for rock and can halen were the first to fill the void.”

Edward Van Halen passed away on October 6, 2020 following a decade-long battle with throat cancer. Many remembered his extensive legacy, being one of the top 20-selling artists of all time.

“He was an innovator,” stated West.”I was devastated but I know he’s rocking up there with all the hreats. It makes me happy I was one of the many who got to view his playing live”

West shared his tribute live on his Facebook page. Watch Austin West’s full guitar tribute to the late Edward Van Halen above.

