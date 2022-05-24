FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of Fort Drum’s gyms is up and fully running.

Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has confirmed that the Atkins Function Fitness Facility has reopened its 24/7 access.

This allows individuals will access cards to utilize the cross facility at any time of the week, including its Alpha Warrior Rig, indoor turf, boxing and exercise equipment.

Functional fitness exercises at the Atkins Facility are designed to train and develop Soldiers for combat and focus on strength, agility, stamina and speed.

No guests are permitted at the facility and individuals must be 17 years of age or older. Call 315-772-3377 for information on how to obtain an access card.