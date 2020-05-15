Fort Drum AUSA recognizes 2020 Family of the Year

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York-Fort Drum Chapter of the Association of the United States Army has recognized the SSG Casey Raines Family as its Family of the Year.

SSG Casey Raines and his wife Brittany were recognized along with their six children, Kamden, Mason, Brooklyn, Caleb, Caiden and Bentley.

“The Raines family demonstrates the heart of a strong community,” notes Joseph McLaughlin of AUSA. SSG Raines is a member of the 91st MP Battalion. The family is active in the community, having founded Warm Up Watertown in 2018.

The Raines family collects scarves and hats to distribute throughout the winter months. They hang collected items on light poles, benches and various places in Watertown with a note asking those who need them to take them. The family also assists with the Back to School Brigade that provides backpacks of essential supplies to students.

SSG Raines and his family are also involved with their Chapel, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, USO and Youth Sports. Brittany Raines is a SFRG Leader for the 91st MP Battalion, as well as a Giving Tuesday Military, Fort Drum Ambassador.

SSG Raines is the recipient of a Volunteer Recognition Certificate from the 91st MP Battalion and Brittany was recognized in 2019 as the Volunteer of the Year for the 91st MP Battalion.

The children are equally involved in their community. Kamden and Brooklyn have been recognized with a Fort Drum Girl Scout Volunteer Appreciation Award. Caleb has been recognized as a Cub Scout Volunteer of the Month.

The family was recognized by AUSA First Region and their name has been submitted for an award to AUSA National. The Chapter will recognize the family in the future at a date and time to be determined.

The Northern New York-Fort Drum Chapter of the Association of the United States Army has been serving the men and women of the 10th Mountain Division for over 30 years. AUSA is a membership organization that works to support all aspects of national security while advancing the interests of America’s Army and the men and women who serve.

