Fort Drum Auto Skills Center prepares North Country vehicles for winter weather

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local center is working to ensure that North County drivers are prepared for winter weather.

The Fort Drum Auto Skills Center is working to help prepare motorists for unpredictable, extreme winter weather; specifically those new to the North Country region.

According to the Center’s Manager Mike Graveline, this includes proactive measures such as winterizing vehicles.

“We have a lot of people who are new to the area, and they aren’t used to the extreme cold and what it can do to their cars,” stated Graveline. “So we tell them that if you do these simple things, and do it now, it makes things less complicated later on.”

Graveline also recommended that all motorists should complete manual vehicle inspections, including checking tire treads, wiper blades, battery, air filters and brakes. He also suggested replacing windshield wiper fluid with a winter mix designed for low temperatures.

North Country motorists are also urged to wash their car regularly, especially underneath the chassis, to remove any salts or chemicals that are used to treat roads during the winter.

Graveline and the staff at Fort Drum Auto Skills Center shared these tips at an open house on November 21.

Sgt. 1st Class Santos Valentin, with 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, said that he appreciated all of these tips, stating, “I’m from Massachusetts and I’ve been stationed in Alaska and Colorado, so I know winter weather. But sometimes you just overlook things, so I wanted to make sure I had all the information I need. For me, this is about protecting my car and my family.”

Currently the Center is working on an appointment-only basis, and first-time customers are required to watch an orientation prior to their appointment. The Fort Drum Auto Center has technicians available to share their expertise with customers, as well as a “Rent-A-Technician” option at an hourly rate.

