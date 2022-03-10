FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding has been awarded to the Fort Drum military base to improve its water sources.

Through the recently unveiled omnibus-spending package for Fiscal Year 2022, Fort Drum is set to receive $27,000,000 to replace the existing water supply.

The water supply was noted to be vulnerable to multiple forms of contamination and Fort Drum currently purchases half of its water from a municipal source in the North Country as only five of the 18 water wells are producing the water on Fort Drum.

According to Senator Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, all existing drinking water productions wells at Fort Drum are located near the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield industrial complex.

This makes the water sources susceptible to water contamination due to many threats, including aircraft refueling operations, solid waste landfills, hazardous waste sites, fire suppression operations and hazardous material storage. This has led to past EPA enforcement actions taken.

The $27 million in funding will specifically construct five new potable water wells, pumps, monitoring wells and other essential mitigation measures.

New production wells have also been proposed in locations securely distanced from all industrial operations.

Senator Schumer said that this funding will provide a water supply for 35,000 soldiers and citizens, adding that once the project is complete, it will ensure Fort Drum is “water resilient far into the future.”

“For far too long, our troops and those working at Fort Drum have not been able to meet their daily water needs. That’s why I made it a top priority in this year’s budget negotiations to ensure that our brave troops right here in the North Country were able to get the resources they needed to fully address this risk to mission readiness,” Senator Schumer said in a press release.

This funding was part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package which was passed by the U.S. House on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.