FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents on Fort Drum will have the opportunity to spend their time in a unique way this spring.

The Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program has opened registration for their Axe Throwing League. Those interested in participating in the league must register at the BOSS Center before it begins on April 1.

To participate, individuals must be Department of Defense ID cardholders that are 18-years-old or older. Participants will be tasked with hitting the target with their axe during the single-person tournament-style throwing challenge. There will be prizes awarded to those who come in first and second place.

The league will take place at the Automotive Skills Center located at 11120 Iraqi Freedom Driver behind Goodyear tire. Individuals who would like more information should call 315-772-7807.