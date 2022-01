FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The bowling center on the Fort Drum military base has been temporarily closed.

Fort Drum officials confirmed on Wednesday that its Pine Plains Bowling Center will be closed on Thursday, January 27, 2022. This closure is due to staffing shortages.

A reopening date has yet to be confirmed.

The Pine Plains Bowling Center is located on Conway Road on the Fort Drum military installation.