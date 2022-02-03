FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some roads and bridges will be closed on Fort Drum at the end of the week.

The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum is hosting its D-Series Winter Challenge on February 3 and February 4, where hundreds of Soldiers will compete in outdoor exercises.

Due to this challenge, Fort Drum closed Bomporto Bridge at 8 a.m. on February 3. The bridge will remain closed until 5:30 p.m, and will close again on February 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield will be available only through the Access Control point on Route 26.

Additionally, throughout the two days, drivers on the military base are asked to be alert to Soldiers crossing the roads and obey and directions given by road guards.

Fort Drum confirmed that Soldiers will be crossing on Nash Boulevard at Eighth Street West, Eighth Street West at Gas Alley and Iraqui Freedom Drive at Mount Ferra.