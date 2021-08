FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Restaurants in the North Country are continuing to be impacted by staffing shortages.

Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division has announced the closure of Burger King located on post at the Wheeler Sack Army Airfield. According to officials, this is due to a staffing shortage.

Burger King closed on Fort Drum on August 13.

This closure will remain in effect until further notice.