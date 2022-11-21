FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again.

The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21.

This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that began on Friday, November 18 and continued through the weekend. These orders have been issued everyday since the snow began.

As of Sunday, community roads on the military base were still being worked on, according to a social media post from the 10th Mountain Division. The post stated that there was at least a single lane plowed for emergency purposes and many parking lots were still buried.

Because of this, all members of the Fort Drum community are urged to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday unless deemed essential to snow removal.

All snow removal personnel are considered essential during this time and are required to report, as well as normal emergency and mission essential personnel.

Services that remain closed include Child and Youth Services, the Guthrie Ambulatory Healthcare Clinic, troop clinics, OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan and dental clinics, FMWR facilities and gyms.