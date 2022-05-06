FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is set to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 6.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day was first recognized by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. It is celebrated annually on the Friday in May before Mother’s Day. The holiday celebrates military spouses and their impact on military communities.

To honor local military spouses in the North Country, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting an appreciation day celebration at the Family Resource Center.

This event will include herb garden planting, facials, painting, cupcake wars, golfing and grilling. The playground will be open during the event. Refreshments will also be available and military spouses will receive a gift bag.

Fort Drum also released a statement on social media honoring the day:

Today is Military Spouse Appreciation Day!The Army would never be as strong without the support, commitment, and loyalty of its military spouses. Ready and resilient, each army spouse selflessly puts the welfare of Soldiers and the nation above their own, and we honor their sacrifice. Thank you for going above and beyond! U.S. Army Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division

Fort Drum’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6.