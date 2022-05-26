FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is preparing for its Memorial Day holiday observance.

On Monday, May 30, Fort Drum has confirmed that it will open all cemeteries located on the military installation for visitation. This is the only day of the year when cemetery visits do not need to be coordinated with Fort Drum.

All 13 of Fort Durm’s cemeteries will be open to the public starting at 8 a.m. and remain open through sunset on Memorial Day.

Visitors passes will only be required for the Cooper Cemetery, Quaker Cemetery and LeRay Mansion’s gravesite. Passes are now available at the Fort Drum Visitor Control Center.

The additional cemeteries open to the public are listed below: