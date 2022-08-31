FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Mountainfest activities will begin today at noon on Division Hill.

According to officials, to accommodate additional traffic for Mountainfest, Nash Boulevard from Tigris River Valley Road to Bomparto Bridge was closed down at 5:30 a.m. on August 31.

These roads will reopen at midnight. Those needing to access the airfield during this time should use the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate, which will be open until midnight on Wednesday.

Additionally, beginning at 9 a.m., Officers Loop and all roads beyond, including Dunn Avenue, Hospital Lane and Division Hill Road will be limited to traffic with certain passes. This includes those with VIP, handicap, vendor and concert staff passes.

Below is a schedule of all Mountainfest activities:

12 p.m. Gates Open BOSS Car Show Family Activities

2:30 p.m. 10th Mountain Division Live Military Demonstration Salute to the Nation

7 p.m. AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert Fireworks to follow



All Mountainfest events on August 31 are free and open to the public.

Attendees without a DoD ID must enter Fort Drum through the Lewis Avenue Gate. All vehicles will be subject to random search and attendees will be subject to screening procedures for prohibitive items at walking entry control points.

Fort Drum is prohibiting the following items during Mountainfest:

Alcohol

Illegal substances

Marijuana, CBD, THC products

Coolers

Backpacks

Glass containers

Knives or weapons

Chairs, blankets, diaper bags and purses will be permitted.