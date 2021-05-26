Fort Drum Child and Youth Services restarting summer program

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the school year is close to its end, Fort Drum Child and Youth Services announced that it is gearing up for its summer season.

As Fort Drum Child and Youth Services was limited in 2020 due to the COVID-19, it confirmed on Wednesday that its staff is prepared to provide activities to children to ensure they are engaged and active throughout the summer, confirming that it will restart its summer program.

“Last summer we were limited to the things we could do with our children because of the pandemic,” said Child Youth Services Chief Robin Banks. “But because some of those measures have been lifted now, you’re going to see more things opening up again. We’re able to restart programs we normally would have, while still mitigating for COVID-19 and being safe about it.”

Child Youth Services programs vary through its Sports and Fitness, School Age Center and Youth Center. Examples of programs include archery camp, 3D printing and robotics.

CYS Sports and Fitness Assistance Director Joshua Herzig stated that he expects a change from last year when no athletics were offered due to the pandemic.

“We are opening up our CYS sports summer camps for registration starting May 26,” stated Herzig. “I think that registering kids to our programs gives them opportunities to get outside and be active, while making friendly relationships with kids they may never have met otherwise.”

Additionally Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel Jeffrey Lucas shared his pride in these programs hopes for education programs in the coming months.

“There is something about summer break that sets the tone for the upcoming school year, and we hope these quality-of-life programs get us going in a great direction,” stated Lucas. “We’ve been in constant communication with BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services) and local school district leadership during the pandemic, and we know – and appreciate – that they’re working hard to get all children back to a full-time, in-person academic setting in September.”

Community members can visit the FMWR website or call any facility for offerings through Fort Drum Child Youth Services.