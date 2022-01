FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A child care center on Fort Drum has been temporarily closed.

On Thursday, officials from Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation announced that its Memorial Drive Child Development Center will be closed starting Friday, January 14.

According to officials, the Center was closed due to staffing shortages.

Fort Drum’s FMWR’s Memorial Drive Child Development Center is set to reopen on Thursday, January 20, 2022