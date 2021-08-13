Fort Drum Child Sports and Fitness Program closed due to COVID exposure

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A youth program on the Fort Drum installation has been closed temporarily due to COVID.

Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreations announced on Friday that its Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Program will be closed beginning Friday, August 13, 2021. According to FMWR, this is due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.

All scheduled sports and fitness camps are now cancelled and staff will be contacting patrons for rescheduling of missed camps. The program will reopen on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Questions are being directed to 315-722-9470.

