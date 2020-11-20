Fort Drum closes fitness centers to general public, closes pool following COVID-19 case uptick

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, Fort Drum has announced changes in recreational opportunities.

Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation announced that starting on November 20, several changes will be implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

FMWR announced the following changes:

Suspension of fitness classes and personal training

Fitness facilities open only to active-duty service members

Closure of Magrath Sports Complex pool

Food and beverage services at Pine Plains Bowling Center limited to curbside pickup

Masks required at the School Age Center and Youth Center.

The 10th Mountain also announced that the 5K Turkey Trot scheduled for November 26, will switch to a virtual format and the Turkey Bowl, Casino Trip, Mustache Dash and BOSS Invades Atkins events have been cancelled.

Additionally, the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum will continue to follow General Order 1F, limiting travel for those individuals subject to military orders and stationed, assigned and Fort Drum and U.S. government civilian employees.

LATEST STORIES: