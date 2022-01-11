FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A gym on the Fort Drum military base has been closed due to COVID-19 issues.

Fort Drum officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Monti Physical Fitness Facility has been closed. According to officials, the facility was closed due to COVID-19 impacts on staffing.

As of January 11, the facility is planning to reopen on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The closure of the Monti Physical Fitness Facility did not impact other facilities as the Magrath Sports Complex and Atkins Functional Fitness Facility remain open and no changes have been made to their operating hours.