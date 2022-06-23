FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is reducing the hours of operation for its Mount Belvedere Boulevard gate.

Effective June 26, the Fort Drum’s Mount Belvedere gate will be closed every day between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The gate will also be closed on all federal holidays.

According to Fort Drum, these changes were made in response to personnel shortages.

Travelers will need to adjust their routes to either the Gasoline Gas Alley or Lt. General Cerjan gates during the closure hours.

The Mount Belevedere Boulevard gate is located off of NY-283.