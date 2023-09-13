FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum will host its annual amnesty day next week.

This is a collection event hosted by the Arm Field Support Battalion at Fort Drum that encourages individuals to turn in military-grade weapons, ammunition and equipment.

These weapons that were not turned in through the Army supply system will be accepted on a “no-questions-asked” basis, according to officials.

Officials said on Fort Drum’s social media, that Amnesty Day is held to “reinforce the responsibilities of the 10th Mountain Division” and it “is one of the ways [to] prevent mishaps.

It is open to soldiers, civilians and family members.

Amnesty Day will be held on Wednesday, September 30. The event will take place at the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.