Fort Drum Command Sergeant Major paves the way for future female leaders

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Command Sergeant Major Rachel Terrell’s journey with the United States Army started back in 1994

Command Sergeant Major Terrell’s most recent assignment has been serving in the 10th Brigade Support Battalion in Fort Drum, N.Y.

But she said that her decision to serve stemmed from her family and her mentors

Throughout her time, she has received assignments across the country and all over the world, been deployed with Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and granted numerous medals, ribbons and awards.

“I initially was going to join the Air Force,” stated Terrell. “I come from a family of Air Force men and women. So one day me and my friend went down to the recruiting office to sign up for the Air Force and she signed up first, and I went across the hall to the army recruiters.”

CSM Terrell reflected on her decision right there after watching the U.S. Army “Be All You Can Be Video,” and stated, “Wow, I think this is what I want to do.”









Following this decision, Terrell shared that she her journey with the Army has been greatly impacted by her strong mentors.

“I just had that right leader to point me in the right direction,” she said.

Throughout her time, she has received assignments across the country and all over the world, been deployed with Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and has received assignments throughout the country and around the world.

Now as a Command Sergeant Major, she helps soldiers every day prepare for the unexpected, as her position focuses on supporting the Brigade and supporting the many needs of her soldiers.

“So whatever it is we need to do, we need to find a way… or we make a way to be able to make sure that our brothers and sisters have what they need in the fight,” stated Terrell.

Just as someone saw the potential in CSM Terrell, she sees that same potential in her soldiers every day.

She shared that they most eye-opening thing she has seen during her time in her leadership role is to see the growth in each of her soldiers.

And as a leader, she is helping to share both her positive and negative experiences to help prepare and teach others lessons.

As a woman in a senior leadership position, Terrell is using her position to be a leader not only for her current soldiers, but to help inspire future generations.

Watch ABC50’s full interview with Command Sergeant Major Rachel Terrell above. CSM’s Terrell was featured in the special Veterans Voices in November 2020.

LATEST STORIES: