FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Defense has promoted Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division’s Senior Commander.

Fort Drum Public Affairs has confirmed that Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr., has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and is set to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in the near future.

MG Beagle took command of Fort Drum in July 2021 after serving as the 51st Commanding General at the U.S. Army Training Center in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Shortly after assuming command, he was promoted from Brigade General to Major General. He also previously served as Deputy Commanding General at Fort Drum.

This promotion will mark the 15th permanent change of station for MG Beagle and his wife Pam.

“When Pam and I were given the news that we were heading back to Fort Drum, we couldn’t believe our luck,” MG Beagle said in a press release. “We knew this time though; we were arriving having run out of jobs to lobby for a return assignment. We came dedicated to open ourselves to the experience, take every opportunity to lead and learn, and relish every minute,” he added.

Although MG Beagle said he is humbled by his promotion through the DoD, it will be bittersweet leaving the North Country.

“Promotions are a vote of confidence, a table slap that you’ve done something right, and for that, I am grateful and energized for the next challenge. But it’s bittersweet, as we hate to leave Fort Drum, the North Country and this proud Climb to Glory team.”

During his time as Fort Drum’s Commanding General, MG Beagle has been known for his community involvement, taking care of people, leadership development, readiness and accessibility, especially through social media.

Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed that the exact timeline for the change of command has yet to be determined. The 10th Mountain Division will name its incoming Senior Commander in the near future.