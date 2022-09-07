FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — In just a few days, the North Country will say farewell to one of its strongest leaders.

10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr. is set to leave Fort Drum this month following a Change of Command Ceremony on September 9.

MG Beagle took command of Fort Drum in July 2021 after serving as the 51st Commanding General at the U.S. Army Training Center in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Shortly after assuming command, he was promoted from Brigade General to Major General. He also previously served as Deputy Commanding General at Fort Drum.

“Bittersweet doesn’t do it justice,” MG Beagle reflected.

“A year seems like a long time but from operations in Afghanistan to Europe, to multiple deployments around the globe, bringing the community together and all these things moving in motion, and the entire team just continues to work through problems without a lot of stress because everyone is working it together,” he added.

During his time as Commanding General, he has focused on maintaining Fort Drum’s relevance, while the 10th Mountian Division remains the most deployed division in the Army.

“When I say where the Army wants us to go, it’s 2030. You really have to focus deep on posturing yourself for a future threat,” he explained. “It’s based on where we are, the conditions we have here, the environment we have here that makes us unique, and it’s really getting back to that.”

Another major priority of Beagle’s during his leadership was connecting with the North Country community. He said the community is what makes Fort Drum a unique installation.

“Here the community goes the extra mile to make you feel a part of that community,” Beagle shared. “So not only do we live in it, but we are a part of it. The power of that connection will allow this Division to do what it’s always done at a very high level.”

Assuming command of the 10th Mountain Division upon Beagle’s departure is Major General Gregory Anderson, who the current Commander said he is fully confident in given his previous leadership at Fort Drum from July 2018 to June 2019 when he served as the Deputy Commanding General

This change was announced by Fort Drum earlier this year as MG Beagle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and will take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.