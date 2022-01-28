FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum will soon be testing a pilot program at its Commissary next month.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum shared on its social media that starting Monday, February 7, the Fort Drum Commissary will be open seven days a week.

According to Officials, this is a part of a test pilot program and is a change to the store’s previous schedule as it has been historically closed on Mondays.

However, on Mondays, the deli, bakery, sushi and sandwich bars will not be staffed. Also, the meat department will be operational but will have limited special cuttings. Most grab-and-go products, premade sandwiches and salads will be available.

With this pilot program, the Commissary will be open from Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.