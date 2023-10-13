FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Fort Drum Fire Department hosted a number of community members as part of its Firefighter for a Day event on Wednesday, October 11.

People packed Fire Station 2 to meet with Fire and Emergency Services Division personnel and special guests Sparky the Fire Dog and Smokey the Bear.

This is just a great way to get community members together and teach them about fire safety, and do it in a fun way. Fort Drum Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Steve LaRue

The event included several interactive activities for hands-on learning. Children were invited to put out a virtual fire using a fire extinguisher simulator, hit a target with a fire hose and learn how a fire alarm alerts emergency personnel with an interactive alarm system. This was built by Fort Drum Public Works’ Utilities Branch.

Family members also explored the different vehicles and equipment that firefighters use, including a Black River Volunteer Fire Department ladder truck. Children toured the City of Watertown Fire Department’s mobile Captain Jack’s Fire Safety Home where they practiced how to feel a door handle for warmth and then they ducked underneath the smoke and exited through a window into the arms of a Watertown firefighter.