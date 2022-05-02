FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — It may be a noisy night for some residents living near and on Fort Drum.

The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum has notified employees and residents living on post that the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry will be conducting late-night training on Monday, May 2.

According to Officials, this is simulated air assault insertion and will mostly take place in and around Sexton Field behind Division Headquarters, the local training area and the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry’s battalion footprint.

Soldiers will be specifically executing tactical ground maneuvers and will be firing blank ammunition in Fort Drum’s cantonment area.

Officials said that noises from the training will especially impact those living and working in the vicinity of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Brigade Combat Team and Division Headquarters.

The training exercise is expected to begin in the early evening and continue past midnight.