FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s Mount Belvedere Gate became the scene of a tragic accident during an annual full-scale emergency exercise on Tuesday.

Specifically, the simulated scene at the gate involved multiple casualties when two buses collided during a severe weather episode event. Although the blood, broken bones, and severed appendages were fake, the dozens of police, fire, and emergency personnel responded as if the situation were a real occurrence.

John Simard the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security’s Protection Branch Chief stated that he coached 30 Soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), on their roles as casualties before the exercise. The soldiers were told to treat the exercise as a real-life crisis. Simard explained that the simulated situation was created to be as real as possible.

John Simard, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security’s Protection Branch chief, briefs the role players from 1st Brigade Combat Team before the start of the full-scale exercise July 19 at Mount Belvedere Gate.

“The scenario is a derecho – a sudden, extremely strong wind storm – that happens quite often in the U.S.,” Simard said. “It’s a crushing, pushing wind, and in this scenario, it is happening here and outside the gate, where the communities are asking for our support but we are also requesting mutual aid on post.”

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, as soon as the first military police officers arrived on the scene, soldiers began screaming for help. While the MPs began assisting the wounded, more Fort Drum emergency vehicles arrived and the first responders triaged casualties. More support arrived from South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Indian River Ambulance Service, Black River Ambulance Squad, and Town of Watertown Ambulance Service.

Fort Drum Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Spellman, incident commander, said that the 30 casualties were transported to Samaritan Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital for patient processing. Additionally, two were evacuated by air by LifeNet 7-10 in Watertown and the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

“Most patients were transported within an hour of the incident, which was our target,” Spellman said. “We executed fairly well, and I think it was a well-planned scenario that definitely tested our abilities.”



Fort Drum first responders worked with their off-post partners during a full-scale exercise that centered on a mass casualty accident at Mount Belvedere Gate caused by an extreme weather event.

In addition to the incident at the gate, Simard said that two other hypothetical incidents were tied into the exercise. Another simulated incident took place on the airfield and the other was set at Remington Park. Spellman said it was important to incorporate all of the local resources during the exercise in order to be properly prepared for a similar situation that could occur in real life.

“That requires the people at the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) to plan all the resources required and get them in place. A lot of what the EOC will rehearse is their relationship with FEMA, and the coordination required when the community requests resources,” Spellman said. “Overall, I think it was a successful exercise. Training is everything. The more exercises we do, the more interactions we have between EMS, fire, law enforcement, and dispatch center, it’s only going to make us that much better.”

More information about the exercise and other Fort Drum training can be found here.